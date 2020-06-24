CALGARY -- Residents of Calgary and many other communities in southern Alberta are again under a severe weather watch as high winds, rain and possibly even large hail are in the forecast Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued the alert at 10:30 a.m. for the following areas:

The agency says strong thunderstorms are expected to develop in those regions this afternoon and are expected to remain in the area until the evening.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the bulletin reads. "The main threats from these storms will be large hail and wind gusts to over 100 km/h."

Environment Canada says severe weather watches are called when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.