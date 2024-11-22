Danielle Smith, transportation minister in Calgary for passenger rail forum

Premier Danielle Smith and her minister of transportation are in Calgary on Friday to participate in a forum examining the feasibility of passenger rail service in Alberta.

Smith and Devin Dreeshen will be speaking at the BMO Centre at 9:45 a.m. and answering questions from media.

Smith has said she is looking into the possibility of rail service between Banff and Calgary, but has not shared any more details.

In the past, Smith said she is supportive of the project, saying it would benefit visitors, Calgarians and all Albertans.

This past August, Banff-based Liricon Capital, one of the possible developers, said if the province handles building a rail line from the Calgary International Airport to downtown Calgary and then ties the regional rail line to the city's Green Line, it would handle construction of a rail line from Calgary to Banff at no cost.

However, the company said that all of its plans rely on what the province wants to do.

(With files from the Local Journalism Initiative)