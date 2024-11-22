CALGARY
Calgary

    • Danielle Smith, transportation minister in Calgary for passenger rail forum

    Share

    Premier Danielle Smith and her minister of transportation are in Calgary on Friday to participate in a forum examining the feasibility of passenger rail service in Alberta.

    Smith and Devin Dreeshen will be speaking at the BMO Centre at 9:45 a.m. and answering questions from media.

    Smith has said she is looking into the possibility of rail service between Banff and Calgary, but has not shared any more details.

    In the past, Smith said she is supportive of the project, saying it would benefit visitors, Calgarians and all Albertans.

    This past August, Banff-based Liricon Capital, one of the possible developers, said if the province handles building a rail line from the Calgary International Airport to downtown Calgary and then ties the regional rail line to the city's Green Line, it would handle construction of a rail line from Calgary to Banff at no cost.

    However, the company said that all of its plans rely on what the province wants to do.

    (With files from the Local Journalism Initiative)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News