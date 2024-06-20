Dawgs drop second game of season, losing to Bulls 9-4

It’s been a dream start to the 2024 WCBL season for the Okotoks Dawgs, but they came back down to earth a bit Wednesday night ,dropping a 9-4 decision to the Lethbridge Bulls.

It was the Dawgs' second loss of the season, both to Lethbridge.

The Bulls scored four times in the fourth inning to break open a 1-1 game.

Roberto Chaparro walked with the bases loaded to force in a run that gave Lethbridge a 2-1 lead.

Adonis Bernal scored on a passed ball, then Tyler Monroe singled to drive in two more.

The Dawgs scored one in the bottom of the fourth and added two in the seventh to make it a 5-4 ballgame, but the Bulls erupted for four more in the eighth to build a 9-4 cushion.

Tucker Zdunich drove in two and Jacob Wrubleski homered for Okotoks.

William Fife started for the Dawgs and threw three innings, striking out three Bulls.

While Okotoks has dominated the WCBL this season, their record against Lethbridge is 2-2.

Next up for the Dawgs is a Thursday night matchup in Fort McMurray against the Giants. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

Next up for the Bulls is a Thursday night game at Spitz Stadium against Edmonton. Game time is 7:05 p.m.