Dawgs, Moose Jaw meet in Okotoks Thursday night to decide WCBL champion

The Okotoks Dawgs season comes down to Thursday night.

That's when the Dawgs and the Moose Jaw Miller Express will decide the league champion of the Western Canadian Baseball League, after Moose Jaw stayed alive by winning Game 2 3-1 in Moose Jaw.

Moose Jaw scored one in the first, and two in the sixth, giving the Miller Express the lead for good.

The loss was the Dawg's first of the playoffs, bringing their record to 5-1.

The Dawgs hope to return to the form they exhibited Tuesday night, when they got off to a hot start en route to a 12-3 victory to take the opening game of the finals.

They were led in that matchup by Micah McDowell, who had a home run in the first inning and ended up the night 3-5 with three RBI, and scored two runs.

First pitch for Game 3 is at 7:05 p.m. The winner walks away with the Harris Hallis Memorial trophy.

Tickets are available online at dawgsbaseball.ca or by calling 403-262-3294.