    • 'Day of Caring' brings in nearly $3M for Jasper wildfire evacuees

    July 31, 2024 marked the Alberta Day of Caring in support of Jasper wildfire evacuees.
    Nearly $3 million will go toward helping Jasper wildfire evacuees after a provincial day of caring.

    Last Wednesday, people were able to either give directly to the Red Cross or turn in their empty bottles at depots across the province.

    Albertans donated almost $974,000.

    The federal and provincial governments each matched that amount, bringing the total to $2.9 million.

    The money will be dispersed by the Red Cross to evacuees. 

