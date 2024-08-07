Daytime highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest in more than a month

Cool, damp air hovered over Calgary early Wednesday, making it feel more like a fall morning than one in early August.

Light rain continued throughout southern Alberta, especially in areas west of the Calgary to Lethbridge corridor, and similar conditions will persist throughout the day.

Rainfall accumulations for Calgary are expected to be minimal – around two to four millimetres – with heavier totals closer to the foothills.

Air quality advisories were issued for east-central Alberta as wildfire smoke from northern Saskatchewan was pulled around an upper-level low and pushed down toward the surface.

Those air quality advisories in Alberta were dropped just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Since Tuesday, cooler air has been limiting maximum temperatures in most of Alberta, resulting in daytime highs in Calgary that are six to seven degrees below seasonal, and also the coolest highs since the first few days of July.

The average early-August temperature range in Calgary is between 24 C for the high and 10 C for the low.

Sunshine will start to return later on Wednesday and a pattern shift will allow a gradual return to normal temperatures for the region.