Daytime highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest in more than a month
Cool, damp air hovered over Calgary early Wednesday, making it feel more like a fall morning than one in early August.
Light rain continued throughout southern Alberta, especially in areas west of the Calgary to Lethbridge corridor, and similar conditions will persist throughout the day.
Rainfall accumulations for Calgary are expected to be minimal – around two to four millimetres – with heavier totals closer to the foothills.
Air quality advisories were issued for east-central Alberta as wildfire smoke from northern Saskatchewan was pulled around an upper-level low and pushed down toward the surface.
Those air quality advisories in Alberta were dropped just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Since Tuesday, cooler air has been limiting maximum temperatures in most of Alberta, resulting in daytime highs in Calgary that are six to seven degrees below seasonal, and also the coolest highs since the first few days of July.
The average early-August temperature range in Calgary is between 24 C for the high and 10 C for the low.
Sunshine will start to return later on Wednesday and a pattern shift will allow a gradual return to normal temperatures for the region.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 2.3M Canadians approved under dental-care plan, 19K providers now participating: Holland
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
From 'far-left lunatic' to 'they say he's the son of Fidel Castro,' Trump takes aim at Trudeau
On Monday, former U.S. president Donald Trump repeated the false claim that Fidel Castro could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's real father. Trump has previously called Trudeau 'two faced,' 'weak' and a 'far-left lunatic.'
Toronto condo sells at $320,000 loss amid condo market woes
A 37th-floor luxury condo in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district that sold for a $320,000 loss is an example of a condo market that hasn’t been this tough in decades, Realtors and observers say.
Video shows crane collapsing at massive fire in Vancouver
A construction crane came crashing onto the street during a massive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.
Australia says member of men's Olympic field hockey team arrested in Paris
A player on the Australian men's field hockey team was arrested in Paris and is being held in custody, the Australian Olympic Committee said on Wednesday, after reports in French media said he had been detained in possession of cocaine.
Second alleged victim of Alice Munro's husband says parents must protect their kids
The second woman to publicly accuse Alice Munro’s late husband of targeting her sexually when she was a child says she hopes her story will encourage parents to believe their children.
Armed suspects at large after 1 person killed, another injured east of Calgary
Mounties say armed, dangerous and unidentified individuals remain at large after one person was killed and another was wounded in Wheatland County on Tuesday.
Family dog starts house fire after chewing through a lithium-ion battery pack
A dog chewing on a portable lithium-ion battery pack caused a house fire, prompting Oklahoma fire authorities to issue a warning about how to use the battery packs safely.
Speed sport climber Aleksandra Miroslaw wins Olympic gold 2 days after twice breaking world record
Two world records, one Olympic gold medal. Aleksandra Miroslaw capped her dominant performance at the Paris Games by winning the gold in women's speed climbing on Wednesday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke eases and temperatures start to rise
Wildfire smoke has (mostly) drifted south of the Edmonton region and the worst air quality in Alberta this morning is centred around Calgary and areas east to the Saskatchewan border.
-
Armed suspects at large after 1 person killed, another injured east of Calgary
Mounties say armed, dangerous and unidentified individuals remain at large after one person was killed and another was wounded in Wheatland County on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton boy dies during father-son kayak trip near Slave Lake
A boy is dead after a kayak trip with his dad near Slave Lake over the weekend.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Vancouver
-
Video shows crane collapsing at massive fire in Vancouver
A construction crane came crashing onto the street during a massive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.
-
'We are scared': Newton community on edge after storefront riddled with bullets
People in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood are on edge after a barbershop was riddled with bullets Sunday night.
-
Fraser River's landslide waters to reach Hope, B.C., and Lower Mainland today.
High waters that flowed over top of a massive landslide in British Columbia's Chilcotin River are churning in the Fraser River towards British Columbia's Lower Mainland today.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich pickleball association says reasons for court closure unfounded
It’s been quiet at the pickleball courts at Wain Park in North Saanich, B.C., for three months after the municipality closed the courts due to complaints.
-
Second alleged victim of Alice Munro's husband says parents must protect their kids
The second woman to publicly accuse Alice Munro’s late husband of targeting her sexually when she was a child says she hopes her story will encourage parents to believe their children.
-
Video shows crane collapsing at massive fire in Vancouver
A construction crane came crashing onto the street during a massive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police find Mackenzie Trottier's body in landfill, lead suspect died in 2023
The body of 22-year-old Mackenzie Trottier, who had been missing since December 2020, was found at the Saskatoon landfill, police confirmed on Tuesday.
-
'I wait for it all year': Saskatoon Ex gets underway
Starting Aug. 6 and continuing through Aug. 11, Prairieland Park will come alive with music, rides, attractions and entertainers from noon till midnight every day with The Saskatoon Ex officially getting underway.
-
'It's been incredible': Saskatoon hosts the 119th Canadian Men's Amateur Championship
Golfers from across the country and the world are in Saskatoon for the 119th Canadian Men's Amateur Championship. It's the first time the Bridge City has hosted the tournament since Nick Taylor – now a PGA Tour Winner – won the championship in 2007.
Regina
-
-
Man charged for shooting air soft gun at vehicles in Regina
A 21-year-old man is facing numerous charges including endangering a child after Regina police say he was driving around and shooting an air soft gun at other vehicles.
-
This Sask. First Nation will be one of few in Canada to have its own funeral home
Peepeekisis Cree Nation will soon be one of the only Indigenous communities in Canada to have their own funeral home.
Toronto
-
Toronto condo sells at $320,000 loss amid condo market woes
A 37th-floor luxury condo in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district that sold for a $320,000 loss is an example of a condo market that hasn’t been this tough in decades, Realtors and observers say.
-
Companies accused of leaving garbage bin in Toronto bike lane where cyclist died face bylaw charges
Bylaw charges have now been laid against two companies accused of leaving a garbage bin in a downtown bike lane where a cyclist died last month.
-
'Holistic healer' believed to be in Turkiye wanted for alleged sexual assaults in Toronto area
Police are looking for a man believed to be in Türkiye after he allegedly sexually assaulted two victims during holistic healing sessions in the Toronto area.
Montreal
-
'I've never seen it this bad': Wait time for Quebec death certificates has gotten worse
The wait times for death certificates in Quebec continues to get worse, with the official average exceeding 50 days.
-
Man appears in court after intense gunfire in DDO
A Montreal man is facing charges in relation to fierce gunfire in the West Island over the weekend.
-
Man in hospital after stabbing in Montreal's east end
A 39-year-old man is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal's Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Atlantic
-
Racist bullying reported at Salisbury, N.B., school: principal
The principal of Salisbury Regional School sent an email to parents describing a reported “act of racism, hatred and bullying” toward a student on Tuesday night.
-
‘Dangerous’ man in Cape Breton arrested: police
Cape Breton Regional Police say a man who was the subject of an emergency alert is now in custody.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 2.3M Canadians approved under dental-care plan, 19K providers now participating: Holland
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
Winnipeg
-
Three dead in pair of related crashes on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Three people are dead following a pair of related collisions on Highway 6 on Monday
-
Manitoba cheese producer considered one of the best in North America following competition
What started as a trip to learn and get better at making cheese turned into an award-winning experience for a Manitoba cheese producer.
-
Controversial contract in tow for Winnipeg towing company
A new city contract is under the microscope after a towing company was granted an agreement with the Winnipeg Police Service late last week.
Ottawa
-
Motorcyclist clocked at 191 km/h as group of motorcycles pass OPP officer on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says
A motorcyclist "popped a wheelie" and drove past an OPP officer at 185 km/h on Highway 417 as a group of motorcycle riders travelled in Ottawa's west end, according to police.
-
2 killed, 4 critically injured in Bancroft, Ont. crash involving motorcycles
Two people were killed and four others are said to have life-threatening injuries following a five-vehicle crash in Bancroft, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Residents in Riverside South are upset with an ugly structure erected outside a local school
Residents in Riverside South say they're unhappy with a tall electrical structure erected outside portables at Jonathan Pitre School. The school board says it is the safest and most efficient way to power temporary classrooms.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 2.3M Canadians approved under dental-care plan, 19K providers now participating: Holland
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
-
After 7-year investigation, police ID remains found in remote area of northern Ont.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
-
From 'far-left lunatic' to 'they say he's the son of Fidel Castro,' Trump takes aim at Trudeau
On Monday, former U.S. president Donald Trump repeated the false claim that Fidel Castro could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's real father. Trump has previously called Trudeau 'two faced,' 'weak' and a 'far-left lunatic.'
Barrie
-
Citizens assist police during two random stabbing incidents
Two men were stabbed in Barrie on Tuesday.
-
Holistic healer arrested on sexual assault charges in York Region
Two victims have reported sexual assaults in York Region.
-
Nearly 500 tickets handed out during traffic safety blitz
Huronia OPP caught 124 speeders on the long weekend.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont., man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A Waterloo, Ont., man has been charged with abducting the 14-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday.
-
Guelph girl who lost her battle with cancer inspires local blood drive
Police are donating blood in support of their colleague who lost his six-year-old daughter after a long battle with terminal cancer.
-
Kitchener Rangers trade Carson Rehkopf
The Kitchener Rangers have traded Carson Rehkopf to the Brampton Steelheads in exchange for future draft picks in the OHL Priority Selection.
London
-
Police seize multiple weapons, drugs and cash in London
Around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, police said a citizen reported a man getting into a downtown taxi with a handgun tucked into his waistband.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 2.3M Canadians approved under dental-care plan, 19K providers now participating: Holland
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
-
Peaceful protest at Jewish National Fund event in London
There is a heavy police presence in downtown London Wednesday as former Prime Minister Stephen Harper visits. He's the keynote speaker at the Jewish National Fund (JNF) of London 2024 Breakfast at RBC Place.
Windsor
-
Police in Lakeshore looking for 'Jody'
OPP in Lakeshore are hoping the public can help to find a person reported missing from the Puce area. According to police, Jody, 59, was last seen on July 28, some time in the afternoon.
-
‘It’s all in good fun’: Local realtor and owner of historic Windsor home defend real estate listing video
A video posted to Razvan Mag’s social media accounts indicates the Low Martin House has been sold and will be demolished.
-
Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers recognized with Gold Hermes Award
Leamington’s Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG) has been recognized with a Gold Hermes Award for its Greenhouse Goodness campaign.