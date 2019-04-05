Nathan Gervais, charged with first-degree murder in the swarming death of a young man outside a nightclub in 2013, is expected to learn the outcome of his trial next month.

The 23-year-old was in court on Friday as lawyers submitted their closing arguments in the murder trial.

Gervais is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Lukas Strasser-Hird outside a nightclub in the Beltline in November 2013.

Strasser-Hird was swarmed, beaten and stabbed outside the club and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The Crown called a number of witnesses and presented a number of pieces of evidence during the proceedings that are being heard by judge alone.

Prosecutors told the court that Gervais had a knife and stabbed Strasser-Hird at least three times during the attack.

Gervais’ defence counsel did not present any evidence in the trial and the young man himself did not testify, but they said there was no proof to support the assumption that the murder was planned.

Dale Hird, Lukas’ father, was also present at Friday’s hearing and told the media “it would be a nightmare” to have anything less than a first-degree murder conviction in the case.

“We’ve heard from many people, he admitted to stabbing him more than the people who were in court today, so we’re hoping for a first-degree murder conviction.”

He adds he also wants to see something substantial to come out of the hard work that police and Crown prosecutors put into the case too.

“We’re confident the police did a good investigation and their evidence is solid. The judge will do the right thing. That’s all we can hope for; the judge does the right thing.”

The judge has reserved the decision in the trial until May 8.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)