Deer Ridge home destroyed in fire, 2 cats killed

A home in the southeast Calgary community of Deer Ridge was destroyed in a fire and while a woman and her children living there escaped safely, two of their pets perished.

At about 10:15 p.m. Monday, the family fled the home on Deer Ridge Mews after smoke began coming up through the vents.

By the time fire crews arrived at the scene, smoke was coming out from all of the windows.

Firefighters quickly gained control of the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other homes.

Officials say the fire began in the basement of the home.

The exact cause is under investigation.