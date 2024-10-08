CALGARY
Calgary

    • Deer Ridge home destroyed in fire, 2 cats killed

    Share

    A home in the southeast Calgary community of Deer Ridge was destroyed in a fire and while a woman and her children living there escaped safely, two of their pets perished.

    At about 10:15 p.m. Monday, the family fled the home on Deer Ridge Mews after smoke began coming up through the vents.

    By the time fire crews arrived at the scene, smoke was coming out from all of the windows.

    Firefighters quickly gained control of the blaze and prevented it from spreading to other homes.

    Officials say the fire began in the basement of the home.

    The exact cause is under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News