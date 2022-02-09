Design team chosen to reimagine Arts Commons
Arts Commons is receiving a major makeover with a distinctly Indigenous flavour.
The arts hub, which houses five theatres and the Jack Singer Concert Hall, announced a design team Wednesday that will be tasked with re-imagining a bigger, better Arts Commons that can serve as a catalyst for the revival of the city's core.
The design team includes Toronto architecture firm KPMB, Calgary's Hindle Architects, Danish nature-based design group SMA, and the Tawaw Architecture Collective, headed by Calgarian Wanda Dallas Costa, who is Canada's first female Indigenous architect.
Costa, who is also an Associate Professor at Arizona State University, and Tawaw "will ensure the Indigenous perspective is thoughtfully and meaningfully woven into all aspects of the design." Costa studied at the University of Calgary and University of Alberta.
Wanda Dallas Costa
Arts Commons will be transformed over two phases. The first phase will be an expansion of Arts Commons, adding new performance venues and support areas with thoughtful connections to the current building.
The second phase, a reimagining of the existing Arts Commons, will follow once funding is secured.
Construction will start in 2024, following in the footsteps of an extensive redesign of the Glenbow, with the hope that the cultural heart of the city will be re-energized along with the area's business community.
"A thriving creative sector is essential to making Calgary a more resilient city. Arts Commons is one of the main pillar projects that will give our city a much needed boost," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek. "It will catalyze growth, diversify our economic drivers and draw even more people to the downtown core."
The design team expects to reveal the design in fall 2022, with construction scheduled to begin in 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police move in on Alberta protesters, issue warnings in Ottawa
With the country heading into two straight weeks of Freedom Convoy demonstrations, police attempted to strengthen their message Wednesday with officers coming face-to-face with protesters in Alberta and issuing renewed warnings to those in Ottawa.
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando, Florida hotel room last month, died from the result of a head trauma, according to a statement from his family.
Edmonton exploring own proof-of-vaccination program after Alberta's cancelled
Edmonton is looking at options to bring in a citywide proof-of-vaccination system after Alberta's premier cancelled the highly controversial Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) at midnight Wednesday.
'Kenora Dinner Jacket': Keegan Messing skates in flannel to the delight of Canadians
Canada's Keegan Messing competed in the men's free skate final at the Beijing Olympics dressed in red and black flannel to the delight of fellow Canucks, some saying the 30-year-old looked good in his "Kenora Dinner Jacket."
Liberals propose to expand trucker convoy fundraising probe into study on ideologically-motivated extremism
Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed has proposed to expand the House public safety and national security committee's study of the Freedom Convoy's fundraising efforts to include a study on the rise of ideologically-motivated extremism.
Police arrest convoy protesters at New Zealand's Parliament
Police on Thursday began arresting dozens of protesters who were camped out on the grounds of New Zealand's Parliament on the third day of a convoy protest against coronavirus mandates.
Gov. Gen. Simon tests positive for COVID-19
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Wednesday. In a statement, Simon said that she is experiencing 'mild symptoms' and will continue to self-isolate. Rideau Hall announced Tuesday that Simon's husband Whit Fraser has tested positive for COVID-19.
Report: Russian figure skater Valieva tests positive for banned heart medication
Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women's figure skating, practiced as usual Thursday, hours after reports that she tested positive for a banned substance.
B.C. illicit-drug deaths: Police outreach team shifts strategy for most vulnerable
On CTVNews.ca, B.C. bureau chief Melanie Nagy reports on a unique community partnership with Abbotsford police, who are shifting the focus away from criminalizing some of the city's most vulnerable drug users.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations near record levels, 11 deaths on Wednesday
The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital remained above 1,600 for the eighth time in the last nine days, according to Wednesday’s preliminary count, with 1,615 patients receiving care.
-
Edmonton exploring own proof-of-vaccination program after Alberta's cancelled
Edmonton is looking at options to bring in a citywide proof-of-vaccination system after Alberta's premier cancelled the highly controversial Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) at midnight Wednesday.
-
Notley says Kenney's COVID-19 changes are pandering to 'extremist views within the UCP'
Alberta's Opposition Leader called the premier a "weak leader" and accused him of failing to consult with Albertans Wednesday, after Jason Kenney terminated the province's proof-of-vaccination program.
Vancouver
-
B.C. announces 18 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall
A day after B.C. reported no new COVID-19-related deaths for the first time in weeks, the province announced 18 on Wednesday.
-
‘What are we trying to prevent?’ Growing calls for Canada to end mandatory testing for travellers returning home
There are growing calls for the federal government to ditch mandatory testing requirements for returning Canadian travellers.
-
Radio host Kid Carson leaving Z95.3 after spreading conspiracy theories on air
Vancouver radio station Z95.3 and Kid Carson have made a "mutual decision to part ways," hours after the morning show DJ spouted conspiracy theories during an on-air rant about the Freedom Convoy protest.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions on Monday
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the province will begin easing some COVID-19 restrictions effective Monday and will continue to do so in phases moving forward.
-
N.B. to move to Level 1 of COVID-19 Winter Plan on Feb. 18
New Brunswick will wait 10 more days before moving to Level 1 of its COVID-19 winter plan.
-
Crown finishes presenting evidence in ongoing fatal hit-and-run trial in Cape Breton
The Crown finished presenting its evidence with a seven hour long video statement from the man accused of hitting and killing 10-year-old Talia Forrest in 2019.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing person Kevin 'Bear' Henry found after more than 2 months in Vancouver Island bush
Missing person Kevin "Bear" Henry has been located, after spending months in a wooded area in mid-Vancouver Island.
-
Seaweed farming partnership between Sidney-based company and Island First Nations paying off
In October, the Tsawout First Nation on the Saanich Peninsula issued a licence to Sidney-based Cascadia Seaweed allowing for a commercial seaweed farm on the nation's traditional waters.
-
Island Health confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations rise
Eighteen more deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in B.C. on Wednesday, including five that occurred in Island Health over the past 24 hours.
Toronto
-
Walmart drops mandatory $35 purchase required to receive rapid tests after Ford slams policy
Walmart has retracted a policy that previously required customers in Ontario to make an online order of at least $35 to receive a ‘free’ rapid test kit after Premier Doug Ford condemned the policy on social media.
-
Ontario man no longer allowed to park commercial van in driveway after neighbour complains
An Ontario man has been parking his work van in his driveway for more than a decade, but after a neighbour complained, he’s been told he has to move it.
-
Full list of where to get free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Ontario
Starting today, Feb. 9, a select number of Ontario pharmacies and grocery stores are distributing COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.
Montreal
-
A quarter of Quebecers have caught COVID-19 since early December: public health director
Quebec’s interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, estimated Wednesday that two million residents, or about 25 per cent of the population, have contracted the virus since early December.
-
Montreal cops who tackled Black man buying milk suspended for a record 30 days without pay
Two Montreal police officers who racially profiled a 54-year-old buying milk in 2017 will be suspended without pay for a month, the police ethics committee has ruled. That punishment is a record, an advocacy group says.
-
Man shot in garage of his LaSalle home, now in critical condition
A man is in hospital in critical condition after being shot in his own garage in LaSalle Wednesday night, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police warn protesters they could be charged for blocking downtown streets
Nearly two weeks into the truckers demonstration in downtown Ottawa, police issued a new warning that anyone blocking city streets could be charged with mischief to property.
-
Here's where you can pick up free COVID-19 rapid tests in Ottawa
Ottawa residents can walk into one of 190 grocery stores and pharmacies in the capital to pick-up a free box of COVID-19 rapid test kits.
-
No more vehicles in front of Parliament? Renewed calls to close the street as occupation continues
There are renewed calls to make the area in front of Parliament Hill closed to vehicles nearly two weeks into the trucker occupation in downtown Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Here's where you can find rapid test kits in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region residents are now able to pick up a free box of rapid test COVID-19 test kits at select grocery store and pharmacy locations.
-
Walmart drops mandatory $35 purchase required to receive rapid tests after Ford slams policy
Walmart has retracted a policy that previously required customers in Ontario to make an online order of at least $35 to receive a ‘free’ rapid test kit after Premier Doug Ford condemned the policy on social media.
-
How delays at the border could impact fresh food production
The Ambassador Bridge in Windsor is the gateway for one quarter of all trade between Canada and the US, and to according University of Guelph professor Simon Somogyi the current blockage there is "a big problem.”
Saskatoon
-
Lawyer says Sask. businesses can still require proof of COVID-19 vaccine after mandate ends
As Saskatchewan prepares to lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Monday, a lawyer says businesses can still require proof of vaccination from employees and members of the public depending on the environment in which they work.
-
'Wild West of weddings': Saskatoon event industry braces for post-COVID-19 restriction boost
Hotels and venues in Saskatchewan were feeling the love Wednesday.
-
Sask. premier says businesses wanting their own proof of COVID-19 vaccination rules should 'consult their lawyer'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is telling businesses that want to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination once the provincial mandate expires to lawyer up.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Ste. Marie to consider adding heritage properties
Sault Ste. Marie's heritage committee is set to present its latest compilation of properties it would like to see designated as heritage sites.
-
Community feedback helps shape Sault Ste. Marie's water agency bid
More than 200 participants from the public have given their insight to the Sault's Canada Water Agency task force, calling for an emphasis on community collaboration and Indigenous participation as its key selling points.
-
Gambling experts urging restraint this Super Bowl weekend
It's Super Bowl time and some fans have money riding on the game. Gambling experts say that's OK as long as you have a responsible plan in place.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba hints at different approach to COVID-19 rules than other Prairie provinces
A top Manitoba health official says the province will not rush to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions simply because some other provinces are doing so.
-
Manitoba man stalked by lynx while sledding with family
A Manitoba man says he can still feel the adrenaline after coming face-to-face with a lynx that had been stalking him and his family while tobogganing in Northern Manitoba.
-
Manitoba man trapped in convoy protest while trying to drive his sister to emergency room
A Manitoba man trying to get his sister to the emergency department says he was trapped in a convoy protest on the highway for more than an hour.
Regina
-
Regina city council to make public health order decision on Friday
Regina city council will hold a special meeting on Friday afternoon in response to the provincial government’s changes to its COVID-19 public health order.
-
Woman, 23, facing charges due to alleged sexual relationship with 15-year-old boy
A 23-year-old woman is facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Waitlists at licensed daycares growing as new childcare grants come into effect
Licensed childcare facilities across the city are seeing an increased demand as childcare grants and new subsidies start this month.