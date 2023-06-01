Didsbury senior rescued after 4 days missing in heavily-wooded area

Innisfail RCMP say a Didsbury woman who went missing for four days is in good spirits after being located by rescue teams.

An RCMP helicopter located 78-year-old Lorraine Vandenbosch Thursday around 9:30 a.m., as she walked out of a heavily-wooded area near Dickson Trout Pond.

Vandenbosch was originally reported missing after last being seen at the Dickson Point Campground at Gleniffer Lake.

Officials say she has received precautionary medical attention and is now with her family.

The Innisfail RCMP extended thanks to everyone who helped with the search, including Red Deer County, Rocky Mountain House, Sundre,Wetaskiwin and Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) teams, Red Deer County Patrol, the Innisfail, Red Deer and Spruceview fire departments, Alberta Conservation Officers, Raven Crime Watch and Mounted Horse volunteers.

They also thanked Spruceview Bakery and Red Deer Costco for providing food to everyone searching for Vandenbosch.

"This support allowed the rescue teams to continue working long hours," Innisfail RCMP said in a release.