The record snowfall that buried Calgary on October 2 also left behind a hefty price tag.

It cost Calgarians $2.5 million to dig us out from underneath 32.8 centimetres of snow.

A good portion of that money, roughly $350,000 went to pay other Alberta municipalities that sent help to dig us out.

Edmonton sent 30 plows while Red Deer, Okotoks and Medicine Hat sent crews and equipment.

The snow that day set the record for the highest single day October snowfall in 104 years.

It also caused havoc on slippery, snow covered roads which caused many vehicles, including 80 transit buses to get stuck.

The City of Calgary says it doesn’t plan on changing its snow operations policy because the storm was a rare occurrence.

“It’s hard to make too many changes based on those one-offs. I think we can all agree it's one of those snow events you see once in a lifetime hopefully and we're just going to continue our council mandated snow operations and hope the weather cooperates,” says Chris McGeachy with the City of Calgary Roads Department.

During the storm the city received 800 service calls through the 311 system and Calgary Transit had more than 2,000 calls which is about four times more call than they usually get in a day.