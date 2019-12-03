CALGARY -- What started as a possible distracted driving ticket in Red Deer escalated into two people being arrested for possession of drugs and weapons.

Member of the RCMP bike patrol tried to stop a female for distracted driving downtown on the afternoon of Nov. 26, however the driver fled.

The vehicle was later spotted by a peace officer and the driver was arrested by members of the Downtown Patrol Unit, along with a passenger, for having outstanding warrants.

A search of the pair turned up a number of items, including:

Suspected methamphetamine

Suspected fentanyl

Cash

A number of weapons

Drug paraphernalia

A stolen licence plate

Stolen government identification

Carmen Brown, 40, of Red Deer is charged with:

Flight from a peace officer

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Operating a vehicle without a driver's license

Distracted driving

Jeremy Sanderson-Hayward, 32, of Red Deer is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of break-in instruments

Five counts of illegal possession of government documents

Carrying a concealed weapon

Three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance

Sanderson-Hayward remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 12.

Brown was released and is set to appear in court Dec. 18.

“This is an ideal example of a how a traffic stop can lead investigators to uncover other illegal activities,” said Cpl. Dwayne Hanusich in a release.

“The Downtown Patrol Unit is committed to putting a dent into illegal activity.”