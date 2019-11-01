CALGARY -- Following the overwhelming success of its groundbreaking inaugural season, it all comes down to this weekend's final home game for the Calgary Cavalry FC.

The Cavs are down 1-0 in the two-game series against the Hamilton Forge FC to decide the Canadian Premier League (CPL) Finals.

Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows. The winning team will claim the CPL's North Star Shield.

Calgary has some work to do to bounce back. The club played much of the first leg game last Saturday down a man after defender Joel Waterman was issued a red card in the 37th minute.

Forge FC scoring leader Tristan Borges was able to take advantage and put Hamilton up 1-0, but the midfielder was given a red card of his own during the match.

Both Cavalry FC and Forge FC appealed their respective red cards. The disciplinary committee ruled Borges "did not use excessive force or brutality against his opponent and therefore did no meet the threshold of a violent conduct offence." Borges is eligible to play Saturday but Waterman will have to sit the game out.

There's no question both Hamilton and Calgary are familiar foes, having played each other eight times over the duration of the season.

Calgary will undoubtedly be supported by its foot soldier fanbase, known for its loud drumming and chants in the stands at Spruce Meadows.

"We have to be the loudest, we have to be the rowdiest," said Cavalry FC superfan, John Leung. "The team will rise when we rise with them. The louder we cheer, the more energy and passion that we put into it, the more energy the players will feed off of and, you know what, they will lift with us!"

To win the championship, Calgary has to win Saturday's game. A draw will be no good for the Cavs and the club will have to be wary of letting in away goals as that acts as the tiebreaker.

Ian Allison, Cavalry FC COO, is confident the team will pull together.

"As they leave the door of the dressing room, our players have a silver horseshoe that they touch that says 'Adapt and Overcome' and that's been the club motto," explained Allison. "It's what coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. has really tried to build with this club and that's certainly something we have to do this weekend when we face Forge."

If the series is tied on aggregate at the end of tomorrow's fixture, penalty kicks will determine who wins the CPL Finals.

The winner of the CPL title will also earn the right to represent the league in the CONCACAF League