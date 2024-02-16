Do you know him? Man found dead in Calgary last year remains unidentified

Calgary police have released composite sketches of a man found dead in 2023 in an effort to identify him and locate his next of kin.

His body was located in an abandoned building in the Beltline, in the 1300 block of Centre Street S.E., in December 2023.

An autopsy determined the man's death wasn't criminal, but police say attempts to identify him have proved unsuccessful.

"By releasing this sketch, we hope someone will be able to provide us his name, so we can bring answers to his family who are out there not knowing what happened to him," police said in a Friday news release.

Police say he was in his 30s or 40s, approximately 5'7" tall (170 centimetres), 120 pounds (54 kilograms) with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

He was wearing high-top black Vans with white lines on them, black Puma sweatpants, a Barrel N’ Brew white shirt, a Tri-Mountain blue fleece jacket, a Tommy Hilfiger brown puffy jacket and an Athletic Works blue and black jacket.

The sketches contain images of the man's tattoos and a likeness of his face.

His tattoos are described as: 1965, a crown, "CJW" and the word "beaver" printed on the left hand above the thumb and index finger; a moth on his right hand and a rose in a cornucopia on his right inside forearm.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.