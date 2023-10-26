Dog stolen along with truck from Lakeview home dies after being found injured

A dog stolen along with the truck he was in has died after being hit by a vehicle on Thursday night.

Rosco, a four-year-old German shepherd, was in a 2013 Toyota Tundra in the southwest neighbourhood of Lakeview on Wednesday morning while his owner went inside their home for a moment.

A doorbell camera captured a purple Toyota car pulling up and someone jumping into the truck and taking off with it as well as the dog.

The family tells CTV News Calgary that around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Rosco was found hit by a car on Tsuut'ina Trail between Southland Drive and Glenmore Trail S.W.

A woman -- who was not the driver that hit Rosco -- stopped to collect the dog and rush him to a vet.

CPR was attempted but Rosco did not make it.

The family says they are devastated but are thanking everyone for their kindness and efforts to find Rosco.

The truck is still missing.

Call the police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if you have any information regarding this case.

