Hundreds have applied for this 'adventurer' job in Banff National Park

Coined as Banff's "ultimate summer job," the Moraine Lake Bus Company says hundreds of people from across the world have applied for its adventurer position.

The company is searching for two social media savvy people to hike every trail in the Moraine Lake and Lake Louise area, and produce content about their journey.

"We're looking for people who are passionate about the outdoors, love to explore new places, and aren't afraid to get their hands dirty," said Moraine Lake Bus Company owner Jesse Kitteridge in a news release.

"We're also looking for people who are enthusiastic and love sharing their adventures with Canadians on social media."

Kitteridge says the goal of hiring for this role is to encourage Canadians to follow in the adventurers' footprints by exploring Banff and the Canadian Rockies.

The chosen candidates will document everything as they hike, paddle and camp between June 15 and Aug. 15.

By the end, they should have done almost everything in the Moraine Lake region of Banff National Park.

The posted salary is $8,000 plus a possible $2,000 bonus and the company is offering free accommodation in Banff for the duration of employment.

To stand out, applicants are being encouraged to showcase their passion for the outdoors, and adventurous spirit.

"While everybody's video is different, it's amazing that the unifying theme from all the videos is that they all agree Banff National Park, Alberta, the Canadian Rockies is the best place in the world, and there's no place they'd rather be this summer," said Kitteridge in an email to CTV News.

Interested candidates can submit their application by May 25.