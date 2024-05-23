4th Street Lilac Festival returns for 2024 bigger than ever before

Calgary's 4th Street Lilac Festival will be bigger than ever before when it returns this year.

The free one-day festival is held every June. It features live music, family-friendly activities and hundreds of vendors.

The event takes place on Fourth Street S.W. between 12 Avenue and Elbow Drive, and will this year be extending into Central Memorial Park and along 17 Avenue between Second Street and Fifth Street S.W.

The extra room will allow for two more stages than usual, along with more vendors, food trucks and extended patios.

"Expanding into Central Memorial Park gives attendees a place to get out of the hustle and bustle," said Jennifer Rempel, Lilac Festival event producer, in a Thursday news release.

"It’s incredibly exciting to announce that this extension is a permanent one, allowing us to add more opportunities for local vendors, performers and small businesses to participate in Lilac Festival moving forward."

For more information on the festival and the complete entertainment lineup you can visit the Lilac Festival website.

The 2024 Lilac Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, rain or shine.