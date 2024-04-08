Dogs killed in fire in Cougar Ridge house fire

At least two dogs have died in a house fire in the southwest Calgary community of Cougar Ridge.

At 10:40 a.m., the Calgary Fire Department was called to a home on Cougarstone Cove S.W.

Firefighters found flames coming out of an exhaust vent at the home.

The homeowners weren't at home at the time, but several pets were inside at the time of the first.

Officials say at least two of the dogs died of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.