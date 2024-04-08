CALGARY
Calgary

    • Dogs killed in fire in Cougar Ridge house fire

    Calgary firefighters extinguished a small fire inside a home in the southwest community of Cougar Ridge on Monday morning. Calgary firefighters extinguished a small fire inside a home in the southwest community of Cougar Ridge on Monday morning.
    Share

    At least two dogs have died in a house fire in the southwest Calgary community of Cougar Ridge.

    At 10:40 a.m., the Calgary Fire Department was called to a home on Cougarstone Cove S.W.

    Firefighters found flames coming out of an exhaust vent at the home.

    The homeowners weren't at home at the time, but several pets were inside at the time of the first.

    Officials say at least two of the dogs died of smoke inhalation.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News