Downtown altercation ends with man stabbed along CTrain tracks; suspects at large

Police say an altercation broke out between several people around 6:30 p.m. along the tracks at 7th Avenue and 8th Street S.W., resulting in a man being stabbed multiple times. Police say an altercation broke out between several people around 6:30 p.m. along the tracks at 7th Avenue and 8th Street S.W., resulting in a man being stabbed multiple times.

