Downtown altercation ends with man stabbed along CTrain tracks; suspects at large

A man was stabbed multiple times along the LRT tracks in downtown Calgary on Thursday evening.

Police blocked off a large area as they investigated.

Meanwhile, the culprits are still on the loose.

Police say an altercation broke out between several people around 6:30 p.m. along the tracks at 7th Avenue and 8th Street S.W.

EMS says a man, about 30 years old, suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

A significant amount of blood remained around the tracks as police placed evidence markers and took photos.

Eighth Street was closed between 6th and 8th avenues and CTrains were stopped all along 7th Avenue.

Shuttle buses were brought in to get passengers around.

Police say they are still actively looking for suspects.