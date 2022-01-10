Downtown CTrain service briefly disrupted after Monday night stabbings

CALGARY -

Downtown train service was disrupted Monday when a man was stabbed.

The incident took place shortly after 8 p.m., at Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street.

EMS transported one man to hospital in stable condition.

Service was briefly disrupted on the red and blue CTrain lines. Shortly after 9 p.m., Calgary Transit tweeted that service had resumed on both the red and blue lines, except for Fourth Street station, which remains closed.

Police said they believed it was not a random attack.

Meanwhile, a second assault took place Monday evening at the Southland LRT station.

A male victim was transported to Foothills hospital in serious, non life-threatening condition after being stabbed.

Police are looking for a female suspect.

It's believed that train service was not disrupted by the second assault.

This is a developing story…