Downtown CTrain service briefly disrupted after Monday night stabbings
Downtown train service was disrupted Monday when a man was stabbed.
The incident took place shortly after 8 p.m., at Seventh Avenue and Fourth Street.
EMS transported one man to hospital in stable condition.
Service was briefly disrupted on the red and blue CTrain lines. Shortly after 9 p.m., Calgary Transit tweeted that service had resumed on both the red and blue lines, except for Fourth Street station, which remains closed.
Police said they believed it was not a random attack.
Meanwhile, a second assault took place Monday evening at the Southland LRT station.
A male victim was transported to Foothills hospital in serious, non life-threatening condition after being stabbed.
Police are looking for a female suspect.
It's believed that train service was not disrupted by the second assault.
This is a developing story…