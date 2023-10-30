Dozens of homes still without water in Hillhurst, Edgemont due to water main breaks

The City of Calgary says it is working to restore water services to 70 homes in two communities as of Monday morning following a series of water main issues over the weekend.

According to the latest data from officials, 41 homes and businesses in Hillhurst and 29 homes and businesses in Edgemont are without water.

On Saturday morning, other areas in Silver Springs and the downtown core were also without services, but the city says those problems have been fixed.

Work crews are still in the following areas:

1630 Broadview Rd. N.W. (water main repairs);

3946 Edenstone Rd. N.W. (water main repairs);

7007 Silverview Rd. N.W. (backfill and paving work);

6100 Fourth Ave. N.E. (paving work); and

715 15 Ave. S.W. (backfill work).

While there is no information on what actually caused the water main breaks over the weekend, the city says they are commonly caused by the age and condition of the pipes, soil condition, ground and water temperatures and pressure changes.

"As part of our repairs, we notify residents impacted by the temporary service disruption. If a customer has not been notified and finds that their water service is not on, or they see water coming up through or pooling in the grass, road or sidewalk, we ask that they call 311 to report the issue," the city said in a statement.

Further information, including current outages, can be found on the city's website.