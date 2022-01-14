Drive-in dance performance offered by DJD

CALGARY -

Omicron may have wreaked havoc on the performing arts, but there's still a few ways to go out this weekend and not only keep your distance, but not even leave your vehicle.

That's because Decidedly Jazz Danceworks is presenting Amplified, a unique drive-in dance piece at its performance centre at 111 12th Avenue S.E.

Created by the dance company, Amplified presents a number of pieces that audience members can view from the parking lot across the street from the DJD Dance Centre, with music pumped in on your car radio.

There are 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. performances Friday and Saturday, and then again next weekend.

Performances are free, with the option of a donation and must be reserved online.

Contemporary Calgary announced it has cancelled its in-house programming for January out of an abundance of caution, including a Jan. 23 Youth Exhibition Tour and Collage Workshop inspired by the work of Simone Elizabeth Saunders. They've postponed a Jan. 28 screening of Dirty, Filthy Love and a Jan. 29 event featuring Saunders and special guests Statuesse and DJD dancer and choreographer Sabrina Naz Comanescu will be filmed instead and released in February.

However, the 50,000 square foot art space will remain open and has five exhibitions currently up and running through the end of January.

In her exhibition u•n•i•t•y, on view now at @ContemporaryYYC, Simone Elizabeth Saunders reimagines Black femininity and Afro-diasporic narratives with colourful, hand-tufted portraits.https://t.co/Jv0d3fEpbP pic.twitter.com/6eBvxtAfve — Art Gallery of Ontario (@agotoronto) December 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Vertigo Theatre is presenting Cipher, a world premiere of a mystery by Calgary playwrights Ellen Close and Braden Griffiths. The drama tells the story of a 1956 incident in B.C., where a dead body washed ashore that was discovered to have a secret code sewn into his clothing. Decades later, a forensic toxicologist named Grace thinks she has a scientific solution until she meets a man with a personal connection to the case.

A body. A secret code. A conspiracy that will change their lives forever. @Vertigotheatre’s production of “Cipher” by PGC Member @ellenclose and Braden Griffiths plays January 15th to February 13th. Learn more and get tickets here: https://t.co/dMpcN7TVxP pic.twitter.com/BUapcdZfvK — Playwrights Guild of Canada (@PGuildCanada) January 12, 2022

Cipher runs through Feb. 13. Tickets available here.