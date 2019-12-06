CALGARY -- A man who was critically injured in a crash on Highway 1 Thursday near the town of Bassano has died.

RCMP say the victim, a 46-year-old man from Strathmore, was involved in a two-vehicle crash at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 5.

Police say the victim's pickup truck was eastbound on the highway when it collided with a semi tractor-trailer.

Personnel with STARS Air Ambulance, which was dispatched to the scene, administered first aid and EMS ground units took the man to hospital.

Officials say the victim died on the way to hospital.

The name of the victim is not being released and police are continuing to investigate the crash.