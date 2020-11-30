CALGARY -- One man was transported to hospital in critical condition following a late night crash on 16 Avenue N.E. where a car flipped several times.

Police say the vehicle was travelling eastbound near the 36 Street overpass at around 11 p.m. Sunday when the driver lost control and crossed the median.

The man was ejected from the car as it proceeded to flip and catch fire.

He was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

A section of 16 Avenue was closed to traffic throughout the night but reopened just before 5:30 a.m.

Police continue to investigate.