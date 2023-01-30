Driver injured after car crashes into parked SUV in southeast Calgary, impairment suspected

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a weekend crash in the city's southeast that sent one man to hospital in serious condition.

According to police officials, a sedan was travelling southbound on 36th Street S.E. when it crashed into an unoccupied SUV parked near 16th Avenue at around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Emergency crews responded and the driver of the sedan, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The passenger in the car, a woman in her 30s, was treated on scene.

Investigators say neither person was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drug use are considered possible factors and police do not believe road conditions played a role.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information that could potentially assist the investigation is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.