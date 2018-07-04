A woman is in serious but non-life threatening condition after her vehicle left a southeast road early Wednesday evening and crashed into a tree.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 13000 block of Mt. McKenzie Drive S.E., in the community of McKenzie Lake, following reports of a crash and located a Nissan Micra sedan with significant frontend damage.

The driver, an adult female who was the lone occupant of the car, suffered undisclosed injuries and was transported by EMS to hospital.

Police continue to investigate the single vehicle crash and, as of Wednesday evening, have not ruled out speed, impairment or distracted driving as contributing factors.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or the events leading up to the collision is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.