CALGARY -- An outbreak of COVID-19 has grown to 11 cases the Calgary Drop-In Centre, health officials said Monday.

The first cases was identified Nov. 5 at the main shelter.

"Public health measures are in place to identify potential cases of COVID-19 and prevent the infection from spreading," read a statement.

"We are following orders, guidance, and recommendations frequently based on evidence and the expert advice of our public health officials.

"We are all continuing to work diligently to keep our shelter staff and client population protected, and we thank the community for their continued support during this time."

Officials at the Alpha House in Calgary are also dealing with an outbreak after two active cases were identified there. Another five cases have been identified at a transitional housing facility run by Alpha House.

Alberta reported 644 new cases on Monday, a number Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, called concerning.