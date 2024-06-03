Man and woman assaulted during private vehicle sale meet-up

Two people were assaulted while trying to sell their vehicle privately over the weekend in the community of Carrington.

Calgary police were called to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Carringham Gate N.W. just before 9 p.m. on May 30, for reports of an attempted car theft and assault.

Police believe four suspects approached the driveway of the home after showing interest in purchasing a Mercedes Benz C350 that was listed for sale online.

The suspects attempted to steal the vehicle, police say, and then physically assaulted the man and woman selling the car.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The investigation is ongoing and Calgary police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.