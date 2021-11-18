Drug activity, numerous charges lead Alberta sheriffs to block off Airdrie home

CALGARY -

Authorities have filed an order to block off a property in southwest Airdrie following complaints of drug activity at the home by nearby residents.

The Alberta Sheriffs' Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit issued the court order against the owner of 247 Bayside Point S.W. on Nov. 18.

Under the terms of the community safety order, no one is allowed to enter the property until the closure period expires on Feb. 16, 2022.

An investigation into the home was launched by SCAN following a series of complaints of drug activity from the community, which was observed by members.

"Investigators observed a high number of people coming and going from the property by car, on bicycles and on foot," officials wrote in a release.

Drug issues weren't the only problems taking place at the property, police say.

"Since December 2018, the local RCMP responded to more than 50 calls to the property for a variety of reasons, including domestic disputes, disturbances and stolen vehicles," SCAN continued.

Charges have also been laid against individuals at the home in connection with two major investigations, including one in January that led to more than 70 charges against a person.

Drug paraphernalia has also been seized from the property during those investigations.

While the closure order will be lifted in 90 days, authorities say the home will continue to be monitored until Nov. 5, 2022.

CTV News has reached out to Airdrie RCMP for further details on the community safety order and the home in question.