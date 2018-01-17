A Wednesday morning crash on 9 Avenue Southwest sent one man to hospital and closed a section of the road for several hours.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of 9 Avenue and 2 Street at about 11:30 a.m. following a collision involving a Toyota RAV4 and a Dodge Ram.

Investigators determined the eastbound Toyota RAV4 sideswiped a vehicle that had been exiting a parkade and then collided with a Dodge Ram that was stopped at the intersection. The impact of the collision caused the RAV4 to flip before coming to a stop on its roof.

The driver of the RAV4, a 30-year-old man, was freed from the wreckage and transported to hospital by ambulance in critical condition. The injured man's condition has improved and, as of Wednesday afternoon, is considered to be serious but stable.

EMS crews assessed two other people at the crash scene but they did not require medical treatment.

According to police, evidence was gathered at the crash scene that indicates the driver of the RAV4 may have been impaired by drugs. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police reopened the road early Wednesday afternoon.