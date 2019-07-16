Police in Lethbridge seized nearly $84,000 worth of meth, carfentanil and crack cocaine from a vehicle and hotel room.

Officers were called to the Superlodge Hotel in the 2200 block of 7th Avenue S. on Friday for an unrelated matter when one of them recognized a vehicle from a previous investigation.

The owner of the vehicle was determined to have outstanding warrants, and he was arrested in one of the rooms.

A subsequent search of the room turned up drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash.

A search warrant was also obtained for the vehicle.

Police seized a total of:

680 grams (1.5 pounds) of methamphetamine (street value of $28,600)

113 grams (.25 pounds) of carfentanil (street value of $51,000)

40 grams of crack cocaine (street value of $4,000)

$14,300 in cash

Ballistic body armour

Drug paraphernalia

Identity documents

Jewelry

Electronics

Michael Newman Davies, 35, is charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance

Possession of the proceeds of crime

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of identity documents

Possession of body armour with a valid permit

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.