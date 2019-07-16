Drugs, cash and body armour seized from Lethbridge hotel room
Police in Lethbridge seized drugs, cash and body armour from a hotel room in the southern Alberta city.
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 2:17PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 16, 2019 3:30PM MDT
Police in Lethbridge seized nearly $84,000 worth of meth, carfentanil and crack cocaine from a vehicle and hotel room.
Officers were called to the Superlodge Hotel in the 2200 block of 7th Avenue S. on Friday for an unrelated matter when one of them recognized a vehicle from a previous investigation.
The owner of the vehicle was determined to have outstanding warrants, and he was arrested in one of the rooms.
A subsequent search of the room turned up drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash.
A search warrant was also obtained for the vehicle.
Police seized a total of:
- 680 grams (1.5 pounds) of methamphetamine (street value of $28,600)
- 113 grams (.25 pounds) of carfentanil (street value of $51,000)
- 40 grams of crack cocaine (street value of $4,000)
- $14,300 in cash
- Ballistic body armour
- Drug paraphernalia
- Identity documents
- Jewelry
- Electronics
Michael Newman Davies, 35, is charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000
- Possession of identity documents
- Possession of body armour with a valid permit
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.