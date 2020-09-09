CALGARY -- Several firearms, crossbows and an estimated $21,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized following an investigation at a rural home in southern Alberta.

ALERT, Medicine Hat's organized crime team, searched the home on Sept.4 with the help of Medicine Hat Police Service and Redcliff RCMP.

Items seized on the property included: 80 grams of methamphetamine, 46 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of fentanyl, 31 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and $7,035 cash

ALERT seized nine firearms, three crossbows and several other weapons that were found.

“ALERT’s policing model allows us to work with our partner agencies to address complex organized crime threats in communities big and small, urban and rural,” said Insp. Sean Boser, ALERT Regional Teams.

Five people have been charged with various criminal offences related to drugs and firearms, ALERT said in a news release. Denver Ailsby, 41 from Medicine Hat, Amanda Memme, 48, from Calgary, Keith McVittie, 50, from Calgary, Pamela Drozdowski, 68, from Cypress Country and Tameka Hazelaar, 26, from Medicine Hat.

McVittie and Memme were also charged with several breaches of recognizance offences from a previous ALERT investigation in May 2020.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can contact their local police, or anonymously contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Medicine Hat residents can also provide anonymous tips through the Medicine Hat Police Service app.