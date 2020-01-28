CALGARY -- One side of a duplex near Westbrook Mall filled with smoke early Tuesday evening, but everyone got out OK, including the family's pomeranian cat.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, on a block on 12th Ave S.W., when a woman was alerted to a smoke detector going off. After determining that it wasn't hers, she went next door, where her son and his kids lived.

The son was in the backyard, and they soon saw smoke coming from inside his unit.

Everyone got out safely, but both the mom and son went back inside to look for the family cat, until the fire department arrived and told them to get out.

Shortly thereafter, firefighters retrieved the pomeranian in question, which was safe and sound.

The fire department said the origin of the fire appeared to be in the dryer area, although they are still investigating the cause. They are going through hidden spaces in the home to ensure there are no hot spots.

Enmax crews are also on hand to check for electrical hazards.

There were no injuries.