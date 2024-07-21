East dominates WCBL All-Star Game in front of record crowd at Seaman Stadium, winning 13-6

A record crowd watched as various Okotoks Dawgs did their share Saturday, but it wasn’t enough as the East dominated the West 13-6 at the WCBL All-Star Game at Seaman Stadium.

A crowd of 6,064 sweaty fans stuffed into the stadium on a hot night in southern Alberta, where they enjoyed a Home Run Derby followed by the All-Star Game.

Peyton McDowell, who’s an infielder with the Fort McMurray Giants, blasted a half-dozen homers to win the Home Run Derby.

The actual game produced a lot of hits – 32 – but only one homer, off the bat of Medicine Hat Maverick Jordan Phillips.

The East built a 13-4 lead before surrendering two runs in the ninth, but that was it as they hung on to win 13-6.

Dawgs position players Tucker Zdunich, Connor Crowson, Timo Aracena all chipped in with hits for the Western conference all-stars while Dawgs hurlers Graham Brunner and Garrett Maloney both tossed scoreless innings.

After the game, there was a fireworks show

The Dawgs are back in action Sunday, taking on Fort McMurray at Seaman Stadium. They lost 9-8 in a completion of a Father's Day game and are currently playing a make up of a rained-out June 15 game.