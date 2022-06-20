Edmonton Trail reopens after drive-by shooting

The scene has been cleared in northeast Calgary after rush hour traffic on Edmonton Trail was disrupted late Monday afternoon by a police investigation into a drive-by shooting.

CLEAR: The earlier police incident on Edmonton Tr and 36 Ave NE is clear. The road has reopened. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) June 21, 2022

The incident took place shortly before 4 p.m. in the area around Edmonton Trail between 36 and 37 Avenue N.E.

Police confirmed there was a shooting involving two vehicles, although they couldn't say whether anyone in the second vehicle returned fire and if they were stopped when it took place.

Police blocked off the intersection and said shell casings had been recovered. CCTV footage from area businesses and residents is being collected.

No injuries were reported and the vehicles fled the scene.

Due to a police incident, several roads around Edmonton Trail and 36 Ave N.E. may be blocked or partially blocked. Please avoid the area if possible and find alternatives routes.#yyc #yycroads #yyctraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 20, 2022

Area hospitals were notified by police, in case someone shows up.

Calgary man witnessed the aftermath of a drive-by shooting on Edmonton Trail Monday afternoon, June 20, 2022

One witness told CTV News they were working in his office when shots rang out.

"(I) heard about five shots and peeped out the window," he said. "(I) saw the shells lying on the ground, and then a black Hyundai and a lady - or it looked like a lady - (was) kind of hunched over the steering wheel.

"(There was) another guy in a pickup truck that seemed to be yelling at her. (I'm) not sure what was going on. It was a little spooky."

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.

This is a developing story...