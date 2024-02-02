Employee fatally injured at Calgary-area RV and trailer dealership

An employee at a Calgary-area RV and trailer dealership was killed in a workplace accident on Wednesday.

In a news release, Rangeland RV and Trailer Sales said a team member was injured at its Calgary dealership, located in Rocky View County.

EMS said it responded to the scene adjacent to Dwight McLellan Trail and Crosspointe Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, in an emailed statement.

An adult was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. Their family was notified about the incident.

The employee later succumbed to their injuries, according to the company.

Rangeland said it is not providing any further details at this time.

The Rocky View County dealership is located near Cross Iron Mills mall.

CTV News has reached out to Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) for more information.