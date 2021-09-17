ENMAX Centre announces new COVID-19 measures for live events

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

Starting Monday, anyone looking to take in a live Lethbridge Hurricanes game or any other ticketed event hosted at the ENMAX Centre will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result recorded within the previous 48 hours.

"Many, if not all of the organizations looking to host events at the ENMAX Centre are requesting a mandatory vaccination policy," said ENMAX Centre General Manager Kim Gallucci.

"Given the size of our facility and the varied demographics of people coming in and out of the doors each day, we feel this is the safest and most responsible way forward."

COVID PRECAUTIONS FOR ENMAX CENTRE PATRONS

Beginning on September 20, 2021, the Government of Alberta’s Restrictions Exemption Program will be implemented. Patrons 12 and older wishing to attend events at ENMAX Centre must: Provide proof of vaccination electronically, with AHS card, or by bringing your vaccination papers; Single dose accepted for the September 24 pre-season game; Double doses (full vaccination) required as of October 1, 2021; Show documentation of a medical exemption; Provide proof of a privately-paid negative PCR or rapid test within 48 hours of service (tests from AHS or Alberta Precision Laboratories not allowed);

New self-serve ticket scanning system to limit touch points will be implemented at certain locations;

Directional signage and controlled que entry to the building will be in place;

Mandatory masking as per current AHS guidelines, except while eating or drinking at all ENMAX Centre events;

Enhanced COVID cleaning and shields in place; and

80 hand sanitizers installed throughout the venue

The Lethbridge Hurricanes open their pre-season against the Medicine Hat Tigers at the ENMAX Centre Friday evening, and those protocols aren't just for hockey games.

"I know for a lot of fans, what we're doing is taking away a lot of concerns," said Gallucci.

"We really want people to walk in, feel comfortable and we don't anticipate any lowering of ticket sales. We think it will be a real positive."

For the Lethbridge Hurricanes, getting fans back into the stands is a huge step in the right direction when it comes to re-establishing a solid hometown advantage.

"Our fans are everything to us and playing in this building, we build a lot of our game and how we play around our fans," said Lethbridge Hurricanes' coach Brent Kisio.

"Our home record over the last while is really good and it's due to having such a good crowd and the atmosphere that we create here."

A full schedule of Lethbridge Hurricanes home games can be found here.