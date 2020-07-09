CALGARY -- The ongoing investigation into Tuesday's storms in central and southern Alberta has determined at least four funnel clouds contacted the ground.

Environment Canada officials say there have been no reports of property damage as a result of the four tornadoes that touched down between 5 p.m. and 8:05 p.m. on July 7.

The tornadoes occurred in the following locations and at the following times:

East of Keoma, Alta. at 5:07 p.m. MDT

West of Acme, Alta. at 5:45 p.m. MDT

West of Trochu, Alta. at 7 p.m. MDT

North of Brooks, Alta. at 8:05 p.m. MDT

All four tornadoes have been given preliminary ratings of EF0.

There were several additional reports of funnel clouds in the region on Tuesday and Environment Canada continues to investigate whether any of the other funnel clouds touched down.

Anyone who photographed or captured video of tornadoes, funnel clouds or storm damage is asked to email Environment Canada or phone the agency at 1-800-239-0484.