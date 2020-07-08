CALGARY -- Environment Canada confirms a funnel cloud contacted the ground north of the city of Brooks on Tuesday night.

According to Environment Canada, there have been no reports of damage as a result of the tornado that touched down shortly after 8 p.m. a few kilometres north of the city limits.

There were several reports of funnel clouds in the area and an investigation is underway to determine if any others made contact with the ground.

Darsie Smith was travelling with her husband and daughter on the Trans-Canada Highway approximately 10 kilometres west of Brooks when they felt their pickup truck being pushed by strong wind.

They managed to find safety off the highway and managed to record video of a funnel cloud.

Anyone who photographed or recorded funnel clouds or tornado-related damage is asked to contact Environment Canada by email or call 1-800-239-0484.