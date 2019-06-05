Canadian equestrian Eric Lamaze is in a fight for his life right now, just 18 months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Despite that, Lamaze is back in one of his favourite places in the world, Spruce Meadows.

He’s competing in this week’s National tournament but he isn’t talking to reporters this week.

Vice President of Operations at Spruce Meadows, Ian Allison, says Lamaze didn’t want the storyline to be about his illness but that’s what a lot of the talk has been at Spruce Meadows.

“He wants the storyline to be, he continues to be the all-time winning rider in the International Ring,” said Allison. “He’s coming to compete in Canada, he hasn’t been here since last year’s Masters and as he revealed recently, he’s been fighting the good fight and feels ready to go.”

Tiffany Foster knows Lamaze as well as anyone and says all the riders on the circuit are pulling for him.

“He’s always been known as a real fighter in the ring and I think that everybody knowing that he’s going through this, I think that if you ask any rider on the circuit right now they would tip their hat to him and just have so much respect.”

Foster says Lamaze loves being at Spruce Meadows and competing here is good therapy for him.

“I think for him, this is his lifeblood coming here. Even last year, he was already having some health issues and it just kept him going and I think it’s going to be the same this year. I know it’s something he really looks forward to.”

Eric Lamaze has been a huge inspiration to many of the riders. Foster says she gets a reminder of that every day.

“When you see what he’s going through and how he’s doing it. When I think I’m having a bad day and what he’s going through, it doesn’t seem so bad.”

If you’re down at Spruce Meadows for the National this weekend, don’t be afraid to give Eric Lamaze an extra cheer. He could surely use it as he continues his brave fight against cancer.