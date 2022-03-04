‘Essential for us:’ Brier expected to provide much-needed economic boost to Lethbridge

The City of Lethbridge spent $1 million in a bid to become the host city of the 2022 Tim Hortons Brier, but experts predict the money spent in the city during the nine-day tournament will likely bring a major economic boost.

Economic Development Lethbridge CEO Trevor Lewington says based on how other Brier host cities faired in terms of revenue generated, Lethbridge can expect a very strong return.

"When the Brier was held in Brandon (Manitoba) in 2019, they estimated the economic impact to be about $7.4 million, so I would expect a very similar number,” said Lewington.

"I would expect that with this being the first major event since the pandemic restrictions were lifted, probably closer to $8 million.”

Now that Alberta has moved into Step 2 of the province's reopening plan, the Enmax Centre and other local businesses will have more opportunities to profit during the course of the tournament.

"Just the thought of being able to fill the Enmax, being able to showcase Lethbridge as the fantastic city it is, being able to fill our hotel rooms, get our restaurants vibrating again and that positive movement forward – that's very exciting for us and our local economy,” said Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce CEO Cyndi Bester.

Lethbridge Lodging Association project manager Shilpa Stocker says having Lethbridge in the spotlight over the course of the Brier is crucial to both the lodging and dining industry.

"This is absolutely essential for us,” said Stocker. "Our vacancy rate skyrocketed, obviously, through the pandemic. Our hotels have suffered. So to get this event back in light of all the restrictions lifted, we are just absolutely ecstatic."

Stocker says a world-class event like the Brieralso has the potential to draw people to Lethbridge long after it's over.

"Anytime visitors have a great experience through our hotels, through our restaurants, our retail – and when media shines a spotlight on Lethbridge – we're showing people a little bit of an area they haven’t seen before, and hopefully that exposure helps them come back as a visitor,” said Stocker.

At this point, it’s hard to estimate specifics in terms of how much revenue will be brought into the local economy as a result of hosting the 18-team curling tournament, but a detailed report is expected once the event comes to an end.