The largest minor hockey tournament in the world is now underway at WinSport in northwest Calgary.

More than 13,000 kids have signed up to take part in Esso Minor Hockey Week this year that features 655 teams playing 915 games during the event.

The opening ceremonies were held on Saturday afternoon and included a special game between Jamie Macoun’s Flames Alumni and Rob Kerr’s Media All-Stars.

The tournament runs until January 20 and those attending are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation for the Veterans’ Food Bank.

A full schedule is available on Hockey Calgary’s website.