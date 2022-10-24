Eugenie Bouchard added to Calgary's National Bank Challenger field

Eugenie Bouchard has been added to the field of the 2022 Calgary National Bank Challenger. (image: R. Parthibhan/WTA) Eugenie Bouchard has been added to the field of the 2022 Calgary National Bank Challenger. (image: R. Parthibhan/WTA)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rishi Sunak, U.K.'s next PM, faces major economic problems

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's first prime minister of colour after being chosen Monday to lead a governing Conservative Party desperate for a safe pair of hands to guide the country through economic and political turbulence.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina