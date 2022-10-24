Eugenie Bouchard added to Calgary's National Bank Challenger field
Eugenie 'Genie' Bouchard, a 2014 Wimbledon finalist who was once ranked fifth in the world, will be competing in Calgary in November.
The 28-year-old Montreal native has been added to the field of the Calgary National Bank Challenger event at the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre.
"I’m looking forward to playing at the Calgary National Bank Challenger," said Bouchard in a statement released Monday. "I always enjoy playing at home in front of my Canadian tennis fans. I heard a lot of great things about the Calgary event, and I am looking forward to having a strong finish to my year."
Bouchard bolsters a women's side that includes Germany's Sabine Lisicki, Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund and 16-year-old Czech prodigy Sara Bejlek.
B.C.'s Vasek Pospisil headlines the men's side.
"We are very excited to have world class talent like Eugenie Bouchard, Vasek Pospisil and Sabine Lisicki, as well as emerging talent like Canada's Gabriel Diallo, Czech Republic's Sara Bejlek and France's Harold Mayot, playing in this year’s event," said Danny Da Costa, tournament director. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see some of the best up-and-coming and established stars right here in Calgary."
The tournament runs from Nov. 6 through 13. For schedule and ticket information visit Calgary National Bank Challenger.
