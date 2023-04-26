Event Centre sets off fireworks between UCP and NDP ahead of writ drop

The fireworks have begun between the UCP and NDP ahead of a writ drop next week, and it's over the cost to taxpayers for a new event centre in Calgary.

Danielle Smith toured the Sweet Rhapsody bakery in the southeast Calgary community of Legacy on Wednesday but was pressed with questions about her change of tune when it comes to putting up government money for arenas.

The province committed Tuesday to use $330 million to help with upgrades to land, bridges, roads and infrastructure around the new event centre, including an underpass at 6 Street S.E.

It also includes money for a new community arena.

"I'm hoping that this doesn't become an election issue," Smith said on Wednesday.

But 24 hours prior, it was an election issue.

"We wanted to make sure that it could be debated during the election and we hoped that we'd be able to get a mandate from the people of Calgary to go ahead with it," Smith said at Tuesday’s announcement.

It's not the first time the premier has flip-flopped.

In 2012, then as leader of the Wildrose, she was against using government money to help fund the construction of Rogers Place in Edmonton, the home of the Oilers.

"People are reluctant to support a proposal where middle-class taxpayers see a portion of their dollars that would go to support franchises, where you do have, let's face it, millionaire players, billionaire owners," she said.

But the premier says times have changed, and Calgary's downtown is in need of revitalization to attract business and residents.

"I think that we have a bit of a different situation than we did 10 years ago," Smith said.

Alberta's NDP alleges the city, province and Flames ownership signed a secretive deal, that will not be made public until after the election.

Leader Rachel Notley says the document includes who would be on the hook for any cost overruns, and the impact it will have on taxpayers.

"All parties have agreed that agreement must remain confidential for six to eight weeks. I am calling on Danielle Smith to make those details public," Notley said.

Notley says she can't commit to supporting an agreement that she does not have all the details for.

She says she'd be open to those discussions if it's one that makes sense.

The premier's office denied those claims, calling Notley’s allegations completely untrue.

"What is clear is that despite the premier's invitation to Ms. Notley yesterday to join with her in support of this deal, the NDP has decided to oppose it – and worse – to criticize the parties and efforts of those involved," said Colin Aitchison, acting director of government communications for the Office of the Premier.

One political scientist at Mount Royal University says the deal was clearly struck ahead to win votes, with Calgary set to be a battleground.

"It's almost like, 'We're going lose in Edmonton, we don't care,'" Duane Bratt said.

"Calgary is going to decide this election. This is an appeal to Calgary."

Bratt adds that financing sports teams is something Smith has never been fond of before.

"Fiscal conservatives just lose their heads when it comes to pro sports teams and they don't care," Bratt said.

Smith was adamant government funding, which needs cabinet approval by the end of the summer, will not be used to finance the arena, or anything to do with the Flames, but upgrades and revitalization to the Rivers District.

As for cost overruns, Smith says any inflated costs outside the initial $1.2-billion price tag will be left up to Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation and the city to decide, adding the province has a maximum commitment of $300 million over three years.

Calgary Flames ownership is made up of four men: Murray Edwards, Alvin Libin, Allan Markin and Jeffrey McCaig.

All four were contacted by CTV for comment on the deal but only Libin responded.

He says he can't provide a timeline for the deal except for a number of years.

"It's a big undertaking. It's moving as fast as it can possibly move, involves a lot of different people co-ordinating with each other," Libin said.

Libin doesn't believe a government change come May 29 would have much impact on the deal.

"One would think that's a technicality … I wouldn't think a change of government would change things … I'm hopeful that we are full-steam ahead," he said.

As for concerns around taxpayers footing the majority of the bill, Libin says it shouldn't be something to worry about.

"Calgary will be a much better place with this arena than without it, so sometimes they just have to help move things along," Libin said.

(Clarification: It was reported on Wednesday's 6 p.m. broadcast that Notley was invited by Smith to the event centre announcement on Tuesday to support the deal. Rather, the premier invited Notley to join her in support of the deal once it was announced.)