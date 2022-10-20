'Everyone deserves to feel safe': CFD receives donation of 1,000 smoke alarms

The Calgary Fire Department has been working with homeowners since 1996 to ensure their smoke alarms are working and keep them safe in case of fire. The Calgary Fire Department has been working with homeowners since 1996 to ensure their smoke alarms are working and keep them safe in case of fire.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina