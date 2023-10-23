Excessive speed believed a factor in deadly Stoney Trail crash: Calgary police

Calgary police say excessive speed is considered a factor in a fatal crash on Stoney Trail last week.

The collision happened on southbound Stoney Trail near McKnight Boulevard N.E. at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Investigators say a Ford Edge left the road, driving through the ditch and colliding with an overpass support beam on the west side of the road.

The impact occurred "at a high speed," police said, resulting in the death of the 50-year-old man.

Though speed is considered a factor in the crash, police say neither drugs nor alcohol were involved.

Anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash or information about it is asked to call police at 266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.