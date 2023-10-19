1 dead in crash on southbound Stoney Trail
A single vehicle crashed on southbound Stoney Trail in the early morning hours of Oct. 19, 2023, killing one person.
Calgary police are investigating an early morning fatal crash on the northeast section of Stoney Trail.
At 3:28 a.m. Thursday, police were called to one of the overpasses in the southbound lanes of the ring road, near McKnight Boulevard N.E.
A single vehicle had crashed at the scene.
The age and gender of the victim have not been released.
Police are asking witnesses to come forward with information.