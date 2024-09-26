'Excited about the group': Calgary Hitmen ready for 30th season

The Calgary Hitmen kick off their 30th season with a pair of games this weekend.

On Saturday night, they're in Edmonton to play the Oil Kings, and then on Sunday afternoon, the Hitmen will play their home opener against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

As with any year in junior hockey, the Hitmen will welcome some new faces to the lineup.

Twenty-year-old forward Connor Hvidston was acquired from the Swift Current Broncos.

He's expected to provide some leadership and add some scoring.

Hvidston says he's excited to start the journey with Calgary.

"It feels good to be here," he said.

"I was excited about the trade and to find out I was coming to Calgary. Good organization here, obviously, and really excited about the group we have and what we can do this year."

Big Swede fitting in nicely

Defenceman Axel Hurtig didn't have far to travel to get to the Hitmen dressing room.

He was at Flames training camp and was recently assigned to the junior club.

The 6'5" defender from Sweden says he's adjusted well to North America.

"It's been good so far," he said.

"I think the adjustment has gone quick, being on the smaller ice already and getting in a game.

"Penticton was a good learning experience, playing on a smaller rink, and I feel like it's been good. Around the team, it's not much different from Sweden. You hang out with the guys and have fun."

Youngster from Lethbridge makes team

Rylan Ng of Lethbridge is one of two 16-year-olds to make the Hitmen. Goaltender Eric Tu is the other.

Ng says he may be young but he feels like he belongs here.

"I'm not surprised but it definitely caught me off guard. I just worked hard for it and feel like I deserve it.

"I use my speed a lot and use my IQ to make plays offensively and can also be good defensively."

The Hitmen also have a new head coach.

Paul McFarland has taken the reins from Steve Hamilton and says the Hitmen will have a good blend of youth and veterans this season.

"We're excited to see how it all blends together," he said.

"Like anything, it takes a little bit of time to build chemistry but I think for our group, everyone is just excited to see our starting point.

"As we all know, it's a marathon over the course of a season, so all that will be how we start the year and obviously, we've got to work from there to get better."