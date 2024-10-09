CALGARY
Calgary

    • Expect a cooler Thursday, but the days will get warmer as the week wraps up

    Thursday will be bright and the winds will be calm, but it will be on the cooler side for the day.

    Not only are we looking at a ridge of high pressure moving in Friday (think stable weather with sunshine and warmer temperatures), but because a strong upper-level low will build in to the area south of Alaska and another over Atlantic Canada, this ridge over us will be locked in until Tuesday of next week – that means hot, sunny weather for Thanksgiving weekend!

