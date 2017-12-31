Officials with the Calgary Zoo have cancelled ZOOLIGHTS for the second consecutive night due to extreme cold conditions.

According to a statement released Sunday afternoon, the decision to cancel the New Year’s Eve edition of ZOOLIGHTS was made to ensure the safety of the zoo’s visitors, volunteers and staff.

ZOOLIGHTS is expected to return on Monday, January 1 when weather conditions are expected to be more favourable. The first 500 people to visit ZOOLIGHTS on New Year’s Day will receive a complimentary gift.

